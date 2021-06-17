5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Midatech Pharma, AMD, Nvidia

Midatech Pharma, Danaher, Lennar, AMD and Nvidia are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were mostly lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it would tighten monetary policy earlier than previously expected.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Midatech Pharma | Increase 35.3%

Midatech Pharma (MTP) - Get Report shares soared after the U.K.-based biotechnology company announced a "breakthrough" in the development of its specialized technology that can form proteins into long-lasting injectable drug therapies.

2. Danaher | Increase 4.6%

Shares of Danaher (DHR) - Get Report were higher after the medical products and services provider said it had agreed to buy privately held biotech Aldevron for about $9.6 billion in cash.

Danaher said it expected to finance the acquisition using cash on hand or by issuing commercial paper.

3. Lennar | Increase 2%

Lennar (LEN) - Get Report rose after the homebuilder posted better-than-expected second-quarter results and new orders rose sharply from a year earlier.

Lennar earned $831.4 million, or $2.65 a share, compared with $517.4 million, or $1.65 a share, a year ago.

The report comes as post-pandemic demand for housing in the U.S. is nothing short of frenzied.

4. Advanced Micro Devices | Increase 4.1%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report rose after Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google Cloud said Google will offer cloud computing services based on AMD's newest data center chip.

Google said customers such as Snap (SNAP) - Get Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report are testing the new AMD-based services.

5. Nvidia | Increase 4.3%

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report climbed after Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised his price target on the semiconductor maker to a Wall Street -high of $854 from $740 a share.

