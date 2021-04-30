TheStreet
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

'Meme' Stock MicroVision Plunges as Sales Fall and Losses Widen

MicroVision plunges after the laser-scanning company that has made it onto the list of so-called meme stocks reports a big quarterly loss and sales drop.
Author:
Publish date:

MicroVision  (MVIS) - Get Report shares plunged on Friday, falling more than 21% in premarket trading, after the laser-scanning technology company that is one of the “meme” stocks being pushed around by retail investors reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and a steep drop in sales.

MicroVision reported a loss of $6.2 million, or 4 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss of $4.9 million, or 4 cents a share. Sales dropped to $500,000 from $1.5 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected the company to report a loss of 3 cents a share on sales of $600,000.

MicroVision is one of several companies now dubbed meme stocks that retail traders communicating on social media platforms like Reddit have grabbed hold of this year, taking their prices on a roller-coaster ride in the process.

MicroVision shares took off earlier in the week as the Reddit crowd made the maker of laser technology for auto sensors their stock du jour. MicroVision garnered the most mentions on Reddit's vaunted WallStreetBets section Monday.

Still, the companies now labelled meme stocks often have weak fundamentals. GameStop (GME) - Get Report was the first and has drawn the most attention. AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report and Koss (KOSS) - Get Report are on the list too.

In December, short-seller Hindenburg Research lambasted MicroVision on Twitter.

TheStreet founder Jim Cramer gave MicroVision a shout-out earlier this week. "That's another wild trader. I think it's a good one but you need to be careful," he said on "Mad Money."

Shares of MicroVision ended the regular trading day down 14%. They were down 21.83% at $14.07 in premarket trading on Friday. 

If Robinhood and Reddit Had a Baby, It Might Look Like Public.com

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
INVESTING

Dow Jones Futures Slide as Tech Rally Pauses on Amazon Earnings Blowout

exxon (1)
INVESTING

Exxon Mobil Tops Earnings Forecast Amid Activist Investor Pressure

Amazon Lead
MARKETS

Amazon, Twitter, Exxon, Chevron, Trevor Lawrence: 5 Things You Must Know

General Electric CEO Flannery Is Already Starting to Right the Ship, Jim Cramer Says
JIM CRAMER

'Mad Money' Lightning Round: GE, Honeywell, Tesla

Apple Music Draws 11 Million Subscriber Sign Ups in First Month
INVESTING

Apple Faces EU Antitrust Action for 'Abusing' Music Streaming Dominance

Twitter Looks to Correct Brand 'Misconceptions'
INVESTING

Twitter Falls as Analysts Pan Growth Numbers

Chevron
INVESTING

Chevron Beats Revenue Forecasts, Earnings In-Line as Production Slips

US Blacklists 60 More Chinese Firms Including Top Chip Maker SMIC
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: PepsiCo, Apple, Ford