Microvast Stock and AMC Entertainment Gain on Mega Meme Mentions

Microvast (MVST) - Get Report stock as well as AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report traded higher on Monday as meme-stock retail investors talked up the potential for the companies’ shares to extend gains on stock-trading platform Stocktwits.

Microvast stock was up more than 6% in premarket trading while AMC also traded higher as both companies topped the list of most-mentioned companies in Stocktwits over the last 24 hours, according to 202,583 stories carried on Bloomberg.

For Houston-based Microvast, the momentum was propelled by the electric vehicle battery maker’s prospects to benefit from President Joe Biden’s goal unveiled last week to have 50% of all cars sold in America emissions free by 2030.

Tech stock analyst and TheStreet contributor Jon Markman said Microvast is a way to play the positive narrative affirmed by the Biden administration that the electric vehicle market has further to run.

“Electric vehicles are coming. Everyone knows that. And narratives drive stock prices,” Markman wrote, adding that investors should expect more gains in the weeks ahead “… as EV investing returns to favor both among professionals and retail investors.”

Shares of Microvast were up 12.02% $13.05 in premarket trading.

For AMC, its shares were once again on investors' radars on Monday, with the movie-theater chain's stock extending gains made last week after a report that hedge fund Odey Asset Management had placed a short position on the shares.

TheStreet founder and contributor Jim Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that AMC was in his "fulcrum of worry" as retail investors continue to pile into one of the original meme stocks, fueled in part by expectations that movie-theater attendance has past its worst, meaning higher sales going forward.

Leawood, Kansas-based AMC is expected to post a second-quarter loss of 94 cents a share on revenue of $382.2 million when it reports its earnings after the closing bell on Monday.

Cramer explained his views on AMC in more detail during a recent episode of TheStreet Live.

AMC shares were up 0.86% at $32.98 in premarket trading. Year to date, the stock has gained 1,527%. Over a five-year period the shares have risen 9.73%.