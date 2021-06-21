TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Investing In China: There Are Few Opportunities With So Much Upside
Investing In China: There Are Few Opportunities With So Much Upside

MicroStrategy Buys the Dip in Bitcoin, Bulks Up Holdings

MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, now holds more than 105,000 bitcoins.
Author:
Publish date:

MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get Report bought the dip in Bitcoin, saying it purchased 13,005 units of the cryptocurrency for about $489 million, an average price of about $37,617.

The company used the recent price drop to increase its holdings. As of June 21 it holds about 105,085 bitcoins, which it bought for $2.74 billion, or an average $26,080 each. 

Bitcoin prices sunk to a two-week low Monday following reports that China has intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrency mining. 

Bitcoin prices were down nearly 6% over the past 24 hours, according to tracker Coindesk, posting an average price of $32,034 each.

At last check MicroStrategy shares were 7.5% lower at $597.98.

MicroStrategy has become the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin. 

MicroStrategy and Chief Executive Michael Saylor have been big proponents of Bitcoin, making acquisition of the cryptocurrency a second mandate for the 32-year-old company beyond its main business of developing software.

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report holds the second-largest quantity of Bitcoin of any public company with 43,200, followed by Square  (SQ) - Get Report with 8,027.

The Public Companies With the Most Bitcoin Holdings

On the other hand, holdings among the public companies are dwarfed by private ones, like the New York digital-currency asset manager Grayscale and the Arlington, Va., blockchain-solutions provider Block.one.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust owns 654,885 Bitcoin to back up the shares of its trust. Block.one owns some 140,000 Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Trading Volume And Exchange Fees Dive Amid Beijing's Ongoing Crackdown In The Name Of Financial Stability
BITCOIN

Bitcoin Plunges on Reported Chinese Bank Ban; Crypto Stocks Fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Could Hit 100,000 by 2030
MARKETS

Stocks Rise as Market Calm Returns After Fed's Hawkish Turn

Medicinova Lead
INVESTING

Medicinova Jumps on Phase 2 Progress With Alcohol-Abuse Drug

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
INVESTING

Ford Names Renault Executive Franck Louis-Victor to Lead New Business Team

AMC Theatres Lead
INVESTING

AMC Higher as Meme Stocks Hold Gains; Jim Cramer Warns 'The Iceman Cometh'

Cramer on TheStreet 6/21/21
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Prime Day, AMC and GameStop, Airlines

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Rebound After Fed-Triggered Slump: 10-Year Treasury Yields Spike

Torchlight Energy Lead
INVESTING

Torchlight Shares Continue Run, Caught in Meme Stock Craze