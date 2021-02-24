MicroStrategy Buys Another $1.03 Billion of Bitcoin

With its purchase of $1.03 billion of bitcoin, the business-intelligence company MicroStrategy increases its emphasis on the cryptocurrency.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get Report bought another 19,452 bitcoin, for $1.03 billion, moving the boosting the business-intelligence provider's emphasis on the cryptocurrency.

The Tysons Corner, Va., company said it purchased the digital asset for cash at an average price of about $52,765 per bitcoin, including fees and expenses.

Many investors and speculators apparently approved of the move, as MicroStrategy shares rose 5.6% to $730 in recent trading.

The stock more than quadrupled (up 376%) over the six months through Tuesday as investors and speculators have gone gaga for bitcoin.

To be sure, since Feb. 9 the stock has given up 42%. Bitcoin has slid 14% since Feb. 20.

As of Wednesday, MicroStrategy holds about 90,531 bitcoins. It acquired them for a total of about $2.17 billion, or an average $23,985 per bitcoin, including fees and expenses. That horde is now valued at about $4.5 billion.

“The company remains focused on our two corporate strategies of growing our enterprise analytics software business and acquiring and holding bitcoin,” Chief Executive Michael Saylor said in a statement.

“Our belief is that bitcoin, as the world’s most widely adopted cryptocurrency, can serve as a dependable store of value.”

MicroStrategy will keep buying bitcoin with excess cash and may again issue debt or equity to purchase more, he said.

Meanwhile Wednesday, Square said (SQ) - Get Report it added another 3,318 bitcoins to its stash at an aggregate value of $170 million.

That builds on the 4,709 bitcoins it purchased in October for around $50 million.

Bitcoin represented about 5% of Square's total cash holdings as of Dec. 31.

The star fund manager Cathie Wood told Bloomberg Tuesday that she’s “very positive on bitcoin, very happy to see a healthy correction here.”