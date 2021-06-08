MicroStrategy Reportedly Boosts Bond Issue to Buy Bitcoin

MicroStrategy, which has gone all in on Bitcoin, has lifted a planned bond issue to $500 million from $400 million, a media report says.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get Report shares dropped in sync with Bitcoin as the data-analytics software company reportedly lifted the amount of a junk-bond issue, which it’s using to buy more Bitcoin.

Micro, which has gone all in on the digital currency, originally planned to issue $400 million of paper but is now going for $500 million, a knowledgeable source told Bloomberg.

The company’s stock recently traded at $441.92, down 5.9%. It has dropped 29% in the past three months on the back of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin recently traded at $32,066, down 10%. The cryptocurrency has slid 45% in the past three months.

MicroStrategy Chief Executive Michael Saylor is one of Bitcoin’s biggest proselytizers.

This issue represents the company’s third bond issue designed to snap up bitcoins in less than a year.

MicroStrategy said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday that it expects a $284.5 million "impairment" in its second-quarter earnings report thanks to Bitcoin’s "fluctuations."

MicroStrategy had more than 92,000 bitcoins as of mid-May, according to company filings, The Wall Street Journal reports. They would be valued at $2.95 billion at the recent Bitcoin exchange rate.

The company paid an average of $24,450 per bitcoin as of May 18, according to company filings, The Journal says. That would put the total cost basis at $2.25 billion.

TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer told the Action Alerts PLUS investing club on Monday that cryptocurrency may be the best hedge against the Federal Reserve’s money printing.

While Cramer has always been a proponent of gold, he’s beginning to think that crypto may make a better hedge following the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami.