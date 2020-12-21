Microsoft's Reported Plans to Design Its Own CPUs: 5 Thoughts

While Microsoft's reported CPU efforts are bad news for Intel, the selloff seen in the chip giant's stock since Friday is arguably excessive.

Two years after Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report unveiled an Arm-architecture server CPU to deploy within AWS data centers, it looks like Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report is working on something similar for Azure data centers.

Bloomberg reported on Friday afternoon that the software giant is both developing an Arm CPU for use in its own data centers and “exploring using another chip that would power some of its Surface line of personal computers.” Conceivably, the server CPU could be used to both power cloud computing instances provided to Azure clients, and to run some of the many Microsoft apps and services delivered via Azure data centers.

The news has led Intel’s (INTC) - Get Report already-battered stock to drop more than 9% from Thursday's close. Intel shares are now down 24% on the year.

Here are a few thoughts about Bloomberg’s report:

1. It’s in Microsoft’s Interests to Counter Amazon’s Arm Server CPU Efforts

Intel and AMD’s (AMD) - Get Report x86-architecture server CPUs are still a better choice than Arm CPUs for many workloads, and for now claim a much broader software ecosystem. But as Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report was eager to stress when it announced its deal to buy Arm, Arm server CPUs have a fair amount of momentum right now, thanks to both Arm’s R&D work for its Neoverse CPU microarchitectures and the efforts of Arm server CPU developers.

Amazon’s Graviton2 Arm CPU can hold its own against x86 CPUs when running some (though not all) workloads. And that, together with aggressive pricing, has allowed AWS to land some high-profile clients for Graviton2-powered cloud computing instances.

It’s clearly in Microsoft’s interests to offer Azure clients an alternative to Graviton-powered instances. And along the way, it might also reap some cost savings by using its Arm CPUs to handle certain internal workloads.

2. It’s Far from Clear Whether Microsoft Will -- or Should -- Develop an Arm CPU for Surface Devices

While stating it’s “possible” that Microsoft’s CPU efforts could yield a chip for Surface devices, Bloomberg says that they’re “more likely” to yield a server product. It also notes that Microsoft’s chip design unit reports to Azure chief Jason Zander.

Moreover, Microsoft has already been working with Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report in recent years on custom Arm processors -- they’re known as the Microsoft SQ line -- for its Surface Pro X devices. Given that the SQ processors are able to leverage Qualcomm’s considerable mobile processor R&D work, and given that Arm-based Windows PCs are still very much a niche market, the rationale for Microsoft designing an Arm processor for Surface devices on its own is arguably shaky.

3. Intel’s Selloff Feels a Little Excessive

I’ll be the first to note that Intel has its share of problems right now, between AMD’s strong execution, the growing Arm CPU threat, its 7nm manufacturing process delay, and some of the issues it’s facing as it works to flesh out its 10nm CPU lineup. But the selloff seen on the Bloomberg report for a stock that was already trading at a discount valuation feels like too much, even if the report is certainly bad news.

First, as noted previously, there’s a good chance that Microsoft’s Arm CPU efforts don’t extend to PC CPUs. And even if they do, Surface devices powered by Microsoft silicon will still be competing against many, many, x86-powered Windows PCs (including, most likely, new x86-powered Surface devices). And for now, x86 Windows PCs can claim both a much stronger developer ecosystem than Arm Windows PCs and the continued loyalty of most enterprises, high-end Windows notebook buyers and gamers.

Second, assuming Microsoft offers Azure computing instances powered by its own Arm CPUs, it’s still up to Azure clients to choose whether or not they want to use them. And though the momentum of Arm server CPUs is undeniable, a lot of businesses and government agencies both remain loyal to x86 and are likely to take a cautious approach to adopting a new CPU architecture.

4. Microsoft Could Conceivably Be Working with Marvell on its Arm Server CPU Project

Last year, Microsoft began using Marvell’s (MRVL) - Get Report ThunderX2 Arm server CPU within Azure data centers to handle some internal workloads. And a few months ago, Marvell announced that it’s ending R&D work on off-the-shelf ThunderX CPUs in favor of developing custom Arm CPUs for internet/cloud giants (the proverbial hyperscalers).

Given Marvell’s strategy change, as well as how Microsoft has partnered with the likes of Intel, AMD and Qualcomm over the years on custom chip projects, it wouldn’t exactly be a shock to learn that Marvell is helping Microsoft develop Arm server CPUs.

5. Don’t Be Surprised if Similar News Regarding Google Arrives

While Google’s (GOOG) - Get Report cloud infrastructure business isn’t as large as Amazon or Microsoft’s, it is growing rapidly. And perhaps more importantly, Google has massive internal-workload needs that could partly be addressed by Arm silicon.

Throw in the effect that Google has already been deploying internally-designed AI accelerators -- its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) -- within its data centers, and it’s easy to see them following Amazon and (apparently) Microsoft’s lead in designing its own Arm server CPUs.

On the other hand, Google could instead choose to rely on startups Ampere and/or Nuvia, each of which have been making impressive claims about the Arm server CPUs that they’re prepping. As it is, Ampere’s recently-launched Altra CPU has looked pretty competitive in certain benchmarks.

