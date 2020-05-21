Among other things, the software giant is putting a lot of effort into simplifying workflows for developers and end-users.

Unlike the product reveals made at Microsoft’s (MSFT) - Get Report Surface hardware events, the new offerings revealed at Microsoft’s annual Build conference are mostly aimed at developers and other IT pros.

But like recent Surface events, recent Build conferences do show how much the software giant’s R&D efforts have improved and evolved in recent years, and also how much its strategic thinking has changed for various products and end-markets.

While this year’s Build conference has naturally been an online-only event, Microsoft has once more used Build to reveal and/or launch a number of new app updates, services and developer solutions. Major announcements include:

While these announcements often differ a lot from each other, one common theme for several of them is an interest in improving and/or simplifying workflows, whether for developers, office workers or IT admins.

Also, it’s hard to overlook how many of these announcements specifically target areas that CIOs have been paying more attention to (and often, allocating more spending towards) in recent years, such as public cloud services, collaboration tools and process automation.

Overall, much like the smorgasbord of announcements that public cloud arch rival Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report makes each year at its AWS re:Invent conference, Microsoft’s Build announcements do generally show a strong interest in both skating to where the puck is going and addressing present-day pain points for customers and developers.

