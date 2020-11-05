TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Microsoft Rises as Oppenheimer Upgrades Stock on Cloud Strength

'Cloud growth has been more resilient than we expected, despite enterprises hit hard by the pandemic,' wrote Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan on Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report shares rose Thursday after Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan upgraded the software giant to outperform from perform amid strength in its Azure cloud business.

“Cloud growth has been more resilient than we expected despite enterprises hit hard by the pandemic, positive for MSFT's revenue growth,” Horan wrote in a commentary. “Given industries accelerating their digitization strategies and less political uncertainty, we think now is a good entry point.”

Microsoft shares recently traded at $222.10, up 2.7%, and have climbed 41% year to date. Horan has a $260 price target on the stock.

“MSFT delivered a strong [2021 fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30]  from Teams and strong cloud growth,” he wrote. “There was a brief Covid-19 impact, but enterprises are racing to digitize.” In addition, “churn has not materialized and may not, given potential stimulus and a vaccine,” Horan wrote.

“Windows/server went from tailwinds to headwinds, but we saw this in [Q121] and the Street is aware. Teams is a unique service and should dominate enterprise applications/collaboration for a generation,” Horan wrote. He added that he expects Microsoft “to pursue a freemium bundled model that will reach 1 billion-plus users.”

As for the elections, “a Biden Presidency should improve relations with China, where MSFT has significant exposure,” he wrote. “A Republican majority Senate should prevent higher corporate taxes, and we expect Treasury yields to stay low, making MSFT's 3% free-cash-flow yield attractive.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft is slated to release two new game consoles on Tuesday, Bloomberg reports. The Xbox Series X will cost $500, while the smaller, less-powerful Xbox Series S will sell for $300.

Microsoft is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells MSFT? Learn more now.

Watching for More Movement in Bluebird BIO and 3 Others
INVESTING

Bluebird Bio Off on Delay in Sickle-Cell Treatment Submission

Stocks Rise as Wall Street Looks Past Jobs Data to U.S. Election
MARKETS

Dow Rises 500 Points as Election Rally Rolls, Tech Paces Gains

Cardinal Health Stock Tanks on Guidance Cut, Buys Medtronic Medical Supplies Units
INVESTING

Cardinal Health Climbs on Earnings Beat, Updated Guidance

Hanesbrands Stock Rising on Preliminary First-Quarter Results
INVESTING

HanesBrands Drops After Earnings and Guidance

iPhone 12 Lead
INVESTING

Apple Power-Chip Shortage Could Hinder Holiday iPhone 12 Sales

Upwork Spikes 40% in Its Trading Debut
INVESTING

Upwork Rises as Earnings Prompt Target-Price Increases

JPMorgan: Apple Chip Supplier Qorvo Poised to Benefit From iPhone 8
INVESTING

Qorvo Price Targets Up After Earnings and Guidance

Ford Explorer 2016 Lead
INVESTING

Ford Recalls 375,000 Flawed Explorers for Inspection