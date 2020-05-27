Microsoft Updates Windows 10 Ahead of New OS Release in Fall

Microsoft last updated Windows 10 in November, but it is scheduled to release a new PC operating system this fall.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report released the first of its twice-annual Windows 10 PC operating system updates Wednesday after nearly 18 months of beta testing.

In this latest update, the first since November 2019, the company opted for small tweaks, with the most significant update coming to the look of File Explorer, according to a review by Digital Trends.

Other enhancements include improved search function that is now powered by Windows Search. The Cortana virtual assistant has also been upgraded to be able to create calendar events, send emails and bring up email messages from specific people.

To download the update, Windows users can check for it in Windows Update which is in the Windows Settings folder. If users don't see the update in the folder then it might not be ready for your PC just yet, but its on the way.

This could be one of the last major updates for the operating system as Microsoft is set to release the sequel to Windows 10 this fall.

Microsoft has been active in mergers and acquisitions in 2020, with it agreeing two weeks ago to purchase networking software firm Metaswitch Networks, its second M&A action this year.

Microsoft previously acquired Affirmed Networks and both acquisitions are part of the company's push into high quality 5G network delivery.

"Our intention over time is to create modern alternatives to network infrastructure, enabling operators to deliver existing and value-added services -- with greater cost efficiency and lower capital investment than they’ve faced in the past," wrote Microsoft's Yousef Khalidi in a recent blog post about the acquisitions.

Microsoft shares were falling 0.75% to $180.21 on Wednesday afternoon.

