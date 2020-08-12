Microsoft Sets Sept. 10 Launch of Surface Duo 2-Screen Phone

Microsoft set Sept. 10 as the launch date for its competitively priced Surface Duo two-screen phone.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report set Sept. 10 as the launch date for its competitively priced Surface Duo dual-screen Android (GOOGL) - Get Report phone.

The Redmond, Wash., software and tech giant is pushing back into the smartphone market with the release of Surface Duo at a $1,399 starting price point.

Foldable phones could be the next big wave in the mobile industry with Samsung prepping the Galaxy Fold 2, which costs about $2,000.

In the U.S. Microsoft is enabling preorders for the Surface Duo phone on Wednesday at its online store and at AT&T (T) - Get Report and Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report.

"It’s probably one of the sexiest devices we’ve ever built. It does things that single-screen devices can’t do, period," Windows and devices chief Panos Panay said of the Surface Duo, according to the Verge.

The device includes two separate 5.6-inch OLED displays that connect to form an 8.1-inch overall workspace protected by damage-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass (GLW) - Get Report.

The displays on the two sides of the foldable phone are designed to mimic the interconnectivity of multiple monitors on a Windows PC.

The two screens will be powered by separate batteries.

Microsoft shares at last check rose 2.8% to near $209.

Last month, the tech giant reported earnings of $1.46 a share on a 13% increase in revenue to $38 billion. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $1.37 a share on revenue of $36.5 billion.

"We are the only company with an integrated, modern technology stack - powered by cloud and AI and underpinned by security and compliance - to help every organization transform and reimagine how they meet customer needs," Chief Executive Satya Nadella said.

Microsoft stock hit all-time highs earlier this month as it pushed past a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion.

The stock has risen more than 34% so far this year.

Microsoft is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells MSFT? Learn more now.