Microsoft to Begin Letting Workers Back to Main Headquarters Soon

Microsoft announced plans to allow workers back to its Redmond, Wash. headquarters and nearby offices starting on March 29.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report announced Monday that it will soon begin letting some of its employees who work at its main headquarters back to their offices, one year after the company sent workers home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The software giant will allow employees who work at its Redmond, Washington campus, as well as nearby satellite offices, to choose between returning to work at their offices full-time, continuing to work remotely or using a hybrid model.

"Microsoft work sites in 21 countries have been able to accommodate additional workers in our facilities -- representing around 20% of our global employee population. On March 29, Microsoft will also start making this shift at our Redmond, Washington, headquarters and nearby campuses," the company wrote in a blog post Monday.

Microsoft says it has been closely monitoring local health data for months and has determined that its main campus can safely accommodate more employees on-site while staying within Washington State's capacity limits.

Read More: Microsoft Announces Quarterly Dividend

Microsoft has developed a "hybrid workplace dial" that allows the company to quickly adjust its work sites depending on changing health conditions. The dial can either move a work site forward when pandemic conditions show progress, or dial things back if conditions worsen.

"We believe in the value of bringing people together in the workplace. Having facilities around the globe enriches our culture with new ideas, fresh perspectives and unique local viewpoints that help us continue learning from each other," Microsoft wrote on its blog.

The company said it will allow employees to work remotely less than 50% of the time, though employees can request approval to work remotely full time or potentially to move to a new location.

On Friday, Microsoft announced new technology to help governments and healthcare organizations improve management of their COVID-19 vaccine programs.

Those programs include scheduling appointments for shots and monitoring results that have encountered problems, Bloomberg reported.

Microsoft shares were up 2.2% to $235.49 on Monday morning.

Microsoft is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells MSFT? Learn more now.