Microsoft Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Tech investors are hoping Microsoft will help calm the nerves of jittery markets by once more posting strong sales and earnings figures.

Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for the software giant to report March quarter (fiscal third quarter) revenue of $49.02 billion (up 17.5% annually), GAAP EPS of $2.18 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.19.

Microsoft typically shares revenue guidance for its 3 business segments on its earnings call. The company’s June quarter revenue consensus stands at $52.75 billion (up 14%).

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money’s tech columnist, will be live-blogging Microsoft’s earnings report, which is expected after the bell, along with an earnings call scheduled for 5:30 P.M. Eastern Time. (Please refresh your browser for updates.)

4:20 PM ET: On note: forex was a 3-point headwind to Microsoft's FQ3 revenue growth, 1 point more than what the company guided for in January. Revenue rose 18% Y/Y in dollars and 21% in constant currency.

4:15 PM ET: Here's the earnings report, for those interested.

4:14 PM ET: The see-saw continues: Microsoft's stock is now up 0.6% AH.

4:13 PM ET: Microsoft's commercial bookings rose 28% Y/Y in spite of a tough comp (bookings were up 39% in the year-ago period). That helped Microsoft's commercial RPO (contract backlog) rise 32% to $155B.

In constant currency, bookings rose 35% and RPO rose 34%.

4:11 PM ET: Microsoft's FQ3 revenue by segment:

Productivity & Business Processes - $15.79B, +17% Y/Y and slightly above a $15.75B consensus

Intelligent Cloud - $19.05B, +29% and above an $18.89B consensus

More Personal Computing - $14.52B, +11% and above a $14.3B consensus

4:08 PM ET: Shares have reversed course: Microsoft is now down 2.5%. For the moment at least, markets are maintaining the take-no-prisoners mood they should during regular trading.

4:06 PM ET: Azure and other cloud services revenue rose 46% Y/Y, matching FQ2's growth rate.

4:04 PM ET: Shares are up 1% after-hours.

4:04 PM ET: Results are out. FQ3 revenue of $49.36B beats a $49.02B consensus. GAAP EPS of $2.22 beats a $2.18 consensus.

4:00 PM ET: Microsoft closed down 3.7%. The FQ3 report should be out shortly.

3:54 PM ET: Microsoft's stock is down 3.5% to $270.80 heading into its FQ3 report, amid a 3.7% drop for the Nasdaq. Shares are down 20% YTD and up 3% over the last 12 months.

3:52 PM ET: The FactSet consensus is for Microsoft to report FQ3 revenue of $49.02B, GAAP EPS of $2.18 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.19. The FQ4 revenue consensus stands at $52.75B.

3:51 PM ET: Hi, this is Eric Jhonsa. I'll be live-blogging Microsoft's earnings report and call.