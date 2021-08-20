August 20, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Making a Market Catalyst: How Jim Cramer Decides What to Care About
Making a Market Catalyst: How Jim Cramer Decides What to Care About
Publish date:

Microsoft Stock Hits Record High, $2.3 Trillion Market Value, With Apple in Sight

Microsoft has nearly doubled Apple's year-to-date gains in 2021, with its sights set on overtaking the world's most valuable tech company.
Author:

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report shares hit a fresh all-time high Friday, extending their year-to-date gain to around 40%, as it continues to chase Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report as the world's most valuable tech company.

Microsoft, which topped Street forecasts in its record fourth quarter earnings report last month, has gained nearly 35% since hitting a six-month trough in early April, with investors praising the group's market-leading cloud computing division amid the shift to at-home and hybrid work models by companies around the world and the hyper growth of its new Azure business.

Azure, in fact, is forecast to lead Microsoft's near-term gains following a 51% surge in fourth quarter revenues that paced a 21% increase in the group's overall $46.2 billion top line

Analysts at Mizuho, UBS and Wedbush boosted their price targets on the group Friday to $350 per share, with the latter noting potential revenue tailwinds from its Office 365 products following a price increase from Microsoft earlier this week - the first since 2011. 

TheStreet Recommends

"We believe this reflects Microsoft's pricing power following a long period of innovation on the platform (since launch, Microsoft added 24 applications including Teams and Power Platform as well as >1,400  new features)," said KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Michael Turits. "We therefore see potential for upside to our current FY22 and FY23 O365 Commercial revenue estimates of $35.0B and $39.4B, respectively."

Microsoft shares were marked 2.9% higher in mid-morning trading Friday to change hands at $305.34 each, an all-time high that puts the Redmond, Washington's market value at $2.3 trillion - just shy of Apple's $2.44 trillion.

Apple shares were marked 1.1% higher at $148.26 each, extending its year-to-date gain to around 15%.

Amazon Prime Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Creates Website to Update Sellers on Antitrust Action

Endo International Tumbles as Insys Expects Weak Painkiller Sales
INVESTING

Endo International Stock Tumbles on Report Restructuring Firm Has Been Contracted

Topps Lead
INVESTING

Topps SPAC Merger Falters as MLB Strikes New Trading-Card Deal

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise as Wall Street Closes Out Tough Week Amid COVID and Growth Concerns

3. Mark Lipacis, Jefferies: Advanced Micro Devices
JIM CRAMER

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy AMD Stock

Fate Therapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Fate Therapeutics Stock Falls on Trial Data for Lymphoma Treatment

Foot Locker Is a Really Good Company, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Foot Locker Stock Surges as Retailer Crushes Earnings, Same-Store Sales Forecasts

John Deere Shares Fall on Rough Guidance -- but Report Has a `Silver Lining'
INVESTING

Deere Stock Gains After Strong Quarterly Earnings Beat, Profit Forecast Boost