Microsoft Cloud Service Surges in Areas Enforcing Shelter-in-Place

Microsoft sees cloud-service use spiking in areas that have enforced social-distancing and shelter-in-place orders.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report reported an eightfold increase in its cloud services in areas that have enforced social distancing and shelter-in-place orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the Redmond, Wash., tech giant at last check were little changed around $150..

"We have seen a very significant spike in Teams usage and now have more than 44 million daily users," the software giant said in a Saturday statement.

"Those users generated over 900 million meeting and calling minutes on Teams daily in a single week."

Microsoft said Windows Virtual Desktop use has more than tripled. Government use of public Power BI to share Covid-19 dashboards with citizens surged by 42% in a week. Power BI, according to the MSFT website, enables users to take data, create interactive visualizations, and quickly publish them to the web.

The company said it was speeding up addition of new capacity, which will be available in the weeks ahead to prevent capacity restraints.

"Despite the significant increase in demand, we have not had any significant service disruptions," the company said.

"As a result of the surge in use over the last week, we have experienced significant demand in some regions (Europe North, Europe West, UK South, France Central, Asia East, India South, Brazil South) and are observing deployments for some compute resource types in these regions drop below our typical 99.99% success rates."

Microsoft said it was providing the highest level of monitoring to first responders - fire, EMS and police dispatch systems - emergency routing and reporting applications; medical-supply management and -delivery systems; applications to alert emergency-response teams for accidents, fires and other issues; health bots, health-screening applications, and websites; and health-management applications and record systems.