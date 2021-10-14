Microsoft To Launch LinkedIn Substitute In China to Comply With Beijing Compliance

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report said Thursday it will shut down its localized version of LinkedIn in China due to privacy issues with Beijing.

The company launched LinkedIn in China in February 2014, but Microsoft says it now faces a more challenging operating environment due to greater compliance requirements in China.

"Given this, we’ve made the decision to sunset the current localized version of LinkedIn, which is how people in China access LinkedIn’s global social media platform, later this year," Mohak Shroff, LinkedIn senior vice president of engineering.

LinkedIn says it will launch InJobs later this year as a standalone jobs application service in China. InJobs will not include a social aspect or the ability to share posts or articles.

Microsoft shares were marked 1.44% higher in late-morning trading Thursday, largely in-line with broader gains for the tech-focused Nasdaq, to change hands at $300.51 each.

A couple of weeks ago, LinkedIn blocked the profiles of several U.S. journalists on the company's China-based platform citing "prohibited content."

Several journalists reported receiving similar messages in late September saying that their profiles were blocked for sharing prohibited content.

"We’re a global platform that respects the laws that apply to us, including adhering to Chinese government regulations for our localized version of LinkedIn in China," LinkedIn said two weeks ago.

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram have been banned in China for years as the country tightly controls the internet traffic in the nation of more than 1.5 billion people.

LinkedIn, meanwhile, had 44 million users in the country as of 2019. In March 2021 China's internet regulators punished LinkedIn by suspending new sign-ups for a month due to prohibited content being shared on the network.