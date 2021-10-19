Microsoft to Start Taking Xbox Mini Fridge Preorders Next Week

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report announced that pre-orders for its Xbox Mini Fridge will begin next week in the U.S., U.K. and Europe.

The black and green fridge, priced at $99.99, can hold up to 12 cans of drink and has two shelves inside the door designed to hold snacks. The fridge also has a USB at the front to charge devices.

Shares of Microsoft on Tuesday were rising 0.2% to $308.02 at last check.

Microsoft has partnered with Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report in the U.S., Game in the U.K., GameStop in the EU, and Micromania or Toynk in Europe. Xbox previously stated that Canadian customers could get the fridge shipped through Target, but the company recently said that Canadians will instead be able to buy the fridge from Microsoft's Xbox Gear Shop.

The fridge is a play on internet memes that said the newest generation of the Microsoft Xbox video game series looked like a mini fridge.

Microsoft has doubled down on its gaming segment in the recent quarter, announcing plans to bring its cloud gaming service Xbox Cloud Gaming to Xbox consoles later this year, allowing gamers to stream games instead of installing them on their device.

Xbox Cloud Gaming will follow up the company's successful Game Pass service which allows users to download games from the library for a flat monthly fee.

Microsoft has been busy introducing new hardware to its inventory in recent weeks.

The company unveiled five new Surface devices in September, including a laptop, three tablets and a folding phone.