Microsoft Reveals New Technology to Improve Vaccine Management

Microsoft's new technology will help governments and healthcare organizations improve management of their COVID-19 vaccine programs.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report broke out new technology Friday to help governments and healthcare organizations improve management of their COVID-19 vaccine programs.

Those programs include scheduling appointments for shots and monitoring results that have encountered some problems so far, Bloomberg reported.

The Microsoft Vaccine Management product released Friday is made up of features and new apps that the software company said will improve upon and fix the glitches that occurred when its previous effort, the Vaccination Registration and Application System, failed to work properly in New Jersey and Washington, Bloomberg reported.

The new software “incorporates lessons learned from VRAS regarding scalable architecture, improved user experiences for residents and health care workers,” Microsoft told Bloomberg.

Microsoft shares traded Thursday at $231.28, up 0.24%. It has climbed 16% over the past six months amid the boom in information technology.

The U.S. has suffered 29.7 million infections and almost 540,000 deaths from the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The country has estimated that 12% of the population is fully vaccinated. The 115.7 million doses of vaccinations provided so far exceed President Joe Biden’s target of 100 million for his first 100 days in office.

Microsoft last week was added to Goldman Sachs's Conviction List, with a price target of $315. "We continue to see Microsoft … as well positioned to capitalize on digital transformation spending,” Goldman analysts said.

Daniel Martins, founder of DM Martins Capital Management, outlined the pros and cons of Microsoft stock on TheStreet.

