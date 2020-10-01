Microsoft Introduces New Surface Go 2 Laptop

Microsoft's new machine 'is perfectly portable, with a bigger 10.5-inch touchscreen, better resolution, and long battery life,' the company says.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report launched the new Surface Go 2 laptop Thursday, and with a starting price of $399.99 is the cheapest laptop sold by the technology giant.

Microsoft has been looking to expand its low-cost options with many consumers’ budgets tightening amid the recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The new Surface Go 2 is perfectly portable, with a bigger 10.5-inch touchscreen, better resolution, and long battery life,” the company said in its online description of the machine.

“Use it like a laptop or tablet for everyday tasks. Surface Go Type Cover and Surface Pen sold separately,” Microsoft added.

Microsoft has a 60-day return policy on Surface products, “plus free digital workshops, remote learning opportunities, and more to help you get the most from your new device,” it said.

A Surface Go 2 bundle includes “your choice of Surface Go 2, type cover, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Complete Protection Plan.” For $992.95 before taxes, you can get a bundle with the $549.99 version of the laptop, the cheapest selections for the other items listed and the cheapest selections for earbuds and a mouse.

Microsoft said eligible students, parents, teachers, and military members can save up to 10%.

Last month, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss increased his price target on Microsoft by $15 to $245 a share. He maintained his overweight rating on anticipation of a 10% dividend increase, which was indeed announced Sept. 15.

Microsoft shares recently traded at $212.60, up 1.06%, and have gained 35% year to date. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq has climbed 25% during that period.