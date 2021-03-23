Microsoft Reportedly in Talks to Buy Discord for More Than $10 Billion

Microsoft reportedly is in talks to acquire video-game chat app Discord, an app used by gamers to chat with one another in real time, for more than $10 billion.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report reportedly is in discussions to acquire video-game chat app Discord, an app used by millions of gamers and others to chat with one another in real time, for more than $10 billion.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that Discord has been talking to potential buyers, including software giant Microsoft, though no deal is imminent. Discord is also considering moving forward with going public on its own, Bloomberg said.

VentureBeat first reported on Monday that Discord was exploring a $10 billion-plus sale after multiple potential buyers expressed interest, and that it had signed an exclusive acquisition discussion with one party, suggesting a deal could be close.

Discord has also held discussions with Epic Games and Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report, Bloomberg said.

Microsoft has been looking to expand its offerings in ways that will enhance its game- and subscription-focused businesses. The Redmond, Wash.-based software giant last year sought to buy social-media app TikTok, and more recently expressed interest in acquiring Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report.

Specifically, Microsoft has been looking for acquisitions that connect communities of users to its already existing offerings like Xbox. The company’s Xbox business has also been expanding the suite of subscription perks it provides as part of its Game Pass offering.

San Francisco-based Discord is best known for its free service that lets gamers communicate by video, voice and text - a medium that has taken off through the pandemic as users have increasingly turned to the platform to virtually congregate and chat via video, voice and text.

The platform has roughly 140 million monthly users and has been elaborating its communication tools to turn it into a “place to talk” rather than merely a gamer-centric chat platform, according to the company.

Discord made $130 million in revenue last year, though is not yet profitable, according to reports. Discord co-founder and CEO Jason Citron, 36, has said the company has balked at an advertising model favored by the likes of Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report and Snap (SNAP) - Get Report because ads would be too intrusive.

Microsoft shares were down 0.14% at $235.67 in premarket trading.

