Microsoft Will Help Healthcare With Specific Cloud Service

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report unveiled Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, the software giant's initial move toward customizing its cloud offerings for individual industries.

Unveiling a platform for the healthcare industry is obviously timely, given the coronavirus pandemic.

“More than ever, being connected is critical to create an individualized patient experience,” Microsoft officials Tom McGuinness, vice president of worldwide health, and Greg Moore, vice president of health, wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare "extends the value of existing Microsoft cloud services and Teams virtual visits, making it faster and easier for care teams to collaborate, communicate, coordinate care and generate insights that help improve patient outcomes and workflow effectiveness.”

Cloud for Healthcare encompasses Microsoft 365, Dynamics, Power Platform and Azure, including Azure Internet of Things for monitoring patients.

“By providing the right information at the right time, the Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare will help hospitals and care providers better manage the needs of patients and staff and make resource deployments more efficient,” Microsoft said.

“This solution also improves end-to-end security compliance and accessibility of data, driving better operational outcomes,” the company added.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff is bullish on Microsoft.

“We remain impressed with Microsoft's ability to drive revenue and margins at this scale, and we continue to believe there is more to come on both the revenue and margin fronts. Results continue to underscore our thesis, which centers on customer adoption of hybrid cloud environments with Azure.”

Microsoft shares recently traded at $185.43, up 0.3%, and have eased 1% over the past three months.