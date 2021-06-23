Premarket Movers Wednesday: Microsoft, Carvana, MicroStrategy

Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open for Wall Street on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a spike in inflation likely was temporary.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Wednesday:

1. Microsoft | Up 0.26%

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report rose after Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives raised his one-year price target on the technology software and services giant to $325 from $310 and maintained his outperform rating.

The upgrade came as Microsoft surpassed $2 trillion in market value for the first time.

2. Carvana | Down 2%

Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report was down after J.P. Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta downgraded the online used-car retailer to neutral from overweight with an unchanged price target of $325.

The recent rebound in the shares coupled with a "meaningful pullback" in brick and mortar auto retailers makes the stock's near-term relative risk/reward less favorable, Gupta said.

3. MicroStrategy | Up 3.8%

MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get Report shares advanced as the business software company moved up with the rising price of Bitcoin.

The company has billions of dollars worth of the cryptocurrency and its share prices fell on Tuesday when Bitcoin's price tumbled.

4. Xpeng | Up 4.5%

Xpeng (XPEV) - Get Report shares climbed after listing committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange approved the Chinese electric vehicle maker for a dual primary listing in the city, Reuters reported.

Xpeng, which went public in New York last year, has a market capitalization of $32 billion.

5. Winnebago | Up 1.9%

Winnebago (WGO) - Get Report climbed after the recreational vehicle maker beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations.

Revenue soared 138.7% from a year ago to $402.5 million. Net income was $71.3 million, or $2.05 a shared, compared with a net loss of $12.4 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago.