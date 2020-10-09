Microsoft Allows Some Staff Permanent Remote Work

Microsoft will allow employees, with permission from their managers, to work from remote locations permanently, a media report says.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report will allow staff, with permission from their managers, to work from remote locations permanently, a media report says.

The Redmond, Wash., software maker company outlined new guidelines about working plans, which were obtained by The Verge.

The new rules also allow Microsoft employees to freely work from home for less than half their working weeks, the Verge reported.

“The covid-19 pandemic has challenged all of us to think, live, and work in new ways,” said Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft’s chief people officer, in a note to employees.

The company said that what it called the hybrid workplace guidelines would give workers flexibility, maintain individual work styles, and balance business needs.

Workers who choose to work from home permanently will give up their assigned office spaces, but they will still be able to use other space available at Microsoft’s headquarters.

Microsoft said that workers with job roles requiring access to hardware labs, data centers, and in-person training will still need to come to the company’s offices.

Employees allowed to work remotely can also opt for domestic relocation with approval or seek to move internationally, according to the company.

But with flexibility in moving across the country for remote work, Microsoft employees may see their compensation and benefits change, the Verge reported.

In July, the software giant previously notified its employees that its U.S. offices will not reopen until Jan. 21.

And earlier this month, Microsoft said it would invest $1 billion to build three data centers in greater Athens and by 2025 would train 100,000 people in Greece in digital technologies.

Microsoft shares at last check were trading up 1.7% at $214.06.