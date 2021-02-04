Microsoft Launches Viva, Integrating Teams With Remote Staff Services

Microsoft has integrated its videoconferencing and learning programs with work-life balance tools through Viva.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report on Thursday launched Viva, a broad range of new services, integrated into Microsoft Teams, to improve remote employees' ability to access company resources and training materials, engage with other staffers, draw on third-party services, and more.

“We have participated in the largest at-scale remote work experiment the world has seen, and it has had a dramatic impact on the employee experience,” said Chief Executive Satya Nadella, in a statement.

“Every organization will require a unified employee experience from onboarding and collaboration to continuous learning and growth. Viva brings together everything an employee needs to be successful, from day one, in a single, integrated experience directly in Teams."

Modules built into Viva's software include connections, insights, learning and topics.

Viva connections covers internal communications and company resources.

The insights module is intended to promote employee well-being by preserving time for breaks, focused work and logging off for the day, and warning managers when a team is at risk for burnout.

Viva can sync with data from LinkedIn’s Glint, Zoom Video, (ZM) - Get Report Workday (WDAY) - Get Report and SAP (SAP) - Get Report to glean insights, Bloomberg reported.

“We really are committed to this idea that data-driven insights are going to be important to improve performance of individuals and organizations,” Jared Spataro, a Microsoft vice president, said in an interview with Bloomberg. “At the same time we feel an equal commitment to privacy as a human right.”

On Wednesday, Zoom Video unveiled a slew of changes to its virtual conference rooms to address the economic recovery from the pandemic and the changes in business meetings that have occurred.

The new features included an air quality monitor and a virtual receptionist, among others.

Shares of Microsoft, the Redmond, Wash., software major, at last check were off 1% at $240.52.