Microsoft on June 24 Unveiling New Windows System

On June 24 'we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade,' Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report will unveil a new version of iconic Windows software on June 24, according to an invitation sent to reporters.

Chief Executive Satya Nadella offered a little context about the new product at Microsoft’s Build 2021 event last week.

“Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators,” he said according to The Verve.

“I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows.”

Further, “Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications,” he said.

The fresh software includes design changes, additional capabilities for creators and developers on the Windows app store, and easier techniques for users to connect with communities, Bloomberg reports.

Bloomberg also reports that the new software will likely be available for broad use this fall.

Microsoft stock at last check stood at $246.21, down 0.5%. The stock touched a 52-week high above $263 on April 27.

In other Microsoft news, TheStreet.com’s Bret Kenwell explained in a post last week how the stock can reach a record. “Microsoft has been slowly but surely grinding its way higher,” he said.

In April, Microsoft posted quarterly earnings that beat expectations for a ninth straight quarter.

