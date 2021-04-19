Microsoft has made its casual-game streaming platform compatible for Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report has made its Xbox Cloud Gaming service available to Windows 10 PCs and to Apple phones and tablets, the Redmond, Wash., tech giant said in a blog post on Monday.

Previously called xCloud, the service is akin to the Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report streaming service for videogames.

The service for now is in a beta version, with certain Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members being eligible for an invite-only pass starting on Tuesday, Microsoft's head of Xbox's cloud gaming service, Catherine Gluckstein, said in the blog post.

The service is compatible with iPhones, iPads (AAPL) - Get Report and Windows 10 PC web browsers.

The service will enable gamers to play 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on browsers instead of using videogame consoles, providing easy access to gaming irrespective of location and device, the National Post reported.

Compatible web browsers include Microsoft Edge, Google (GOOGL) - Get Report Chrome, and Apple Safari.

The cloud aspect lets users stream games without having to download them, provided their internet connections are fast enough, CNBC reports.

The service will be available in 22 countries. Microsoft says it has plans to continue its rollout and invite new users.

Users will need a Bluetooth or USB controller for most games. Some games may have touch controls.

Microsoft originally launched its Xbox cloud gaming service in September at $1 for new users' first month in a “major drive to attract casual gamers with the promise of cutting ties to the living room,” Reuters had reported. It was available to Xbox consoles, Android devices and PCs.

At last check Microsoft shares were trading 0.7% lower at $258.81.