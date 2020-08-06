Microsoft Is Now Interested in All of TikTok's Global Operations: Report

Microsoft was originally only interested in certain portions of TikTok's operations, but a new report suggests that it has widened the breadth of its interest in the company.

Microsoft's (MSFT) - Get Report bid for ByteDance-owned social media platform TikTok has expanded, with the Financial Times saying it wants to take over the company's entire global business outside of China, including its India and European operations.

Microsoft had previously only indicated it was interested in TikTok's U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand operations, but the Financial Times reports that Microsoft is now interested in more of the Chinese company's assets, potentially due to the logistical challenge of owning and running only a portion of a global platform.

President Trump said on Monday that "it was probably easier to buy the whole thing than to buy 30% of it." He also said that the eventual purchaser of TikTok would have to pay a "substantial" fee to the U.S. Treasury, although it was unclear how that would work.

TikTok does not operate in China and instead has a sister app called Douyin that would not be part of any deal, the FT reported.

The two sides have until September 15 to hammer out a deal after Microsoft announced that it was pursuing the company following a conversation between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald Trump.

Trump threatened to ban the popular video app in the U.S. amid growing tensions between the U.S. and China and privacy concerns surrounding the app.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates gave an interview to Bloomberg this week saying that Microsoft is "very careful about its data promises. We won't do things that are hostile, or viewed as hostile."

In a statement Sunday, the company said that "among other measures, Microsoft would ensure that all private data of TikTok’s American users is transferred to and remains in the United States. To the extent that any such data is currently stored or backed-up outside the United States, Microsoft would ensure that this data is deleted from servers outside the country after it is transferred."

Microsoft executives have reportedly sought to pacify the Chinese government amid growing tensions between the Trump administration and Beijing.

Microsoft shares were basically flat at $213 per share in afternoon trading Thursday.

Microsoft is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells MSFT? Learn more now.