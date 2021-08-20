5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Microsoft, Foot Locker, Petco, Spotify and Lordstown

Microsoft, Foot Locker, Petco, Spotify and Lordstown Motors are five top gainers for Friday.

Stocks traded higher Friday, a bright ending to a tough week, as investors grappled with the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant, the impact of the virus on growth and China's continued crackdown on its tech sector.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Friday:

1. Microsoft | Increase 2.52%

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report shares hit an all-time high Friday, extending their year-to-date gain to around 40% as it continues to chase Apple (AAPL) - Get Report as the world's most valuable tech company.

Analysts at Mizuho, UBS and Wedbush boosted their price targets on the software giant Friday to $350 a share.

2. Foot Looker | Increase 8.68%

Foot Locker (FL) - Get Report shares surged after the sports apparel retailer posted much better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, adding to evidence of a brick-and-mortar retail revival in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue rose 9.4% to $2.275 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $2.09 billion.

3. Petco | Increase 7.45%

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) - Get Report climbed after the pet-accessories retailer reported fiscal-second-quarter results ahead of estimates and raised its guidance.

Revenue reached $1.43 billion from $1.21 billion, up 19%.

4. Spotify | Increase 6.30%

Spotify (SPOT) - Get Report shares advanced after the music and podcast streamer announced a $1 billion stock repurchase program. The repurchase authorization will expire on April 21, 2026, the company said.

5. Lordstown Motors | Increase 11%

Shares of Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report rose after the electric vehicle maker demonstrated its Endurance pickup truck at the Northeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives’ (NEC/AAAE) Annual Conference.

