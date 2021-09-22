Microsoft Introduces Five New Surface Devices

Microsoft's new products are a laptop, three tablets and a folding phone.

Software colossus Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report unveiled five new Surface devices Wednesday: a laptop, three tablets and a folding phone.

The machines are tied to the the arrival of Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system and Office productivity applications, CNBC notes. Hardware accounts for just 4% of Microsoft’s revenue. The new devices launch Oct. 5, the same day as Windows 11.

So what are the new goodies?

· The company’s Surface Laptop Studio costs $1,600 and has a 14-inch, 120 HZ PixelSense screen that tilts.

· Surface Pro 8 is an $1,100 tablet with a 13-inch screen and an optional detachable keyboard for $180.

· The Surface Pro X, at $900, is a Wi-Fi-only version of the Surface Pro X, a tablet begun in 2019 with LTE cellular support, CNBC reports.

· The Surface Go 3 is a smaller version of Surface Pro tablet and starts at $400 without a keyboard. Microsoft says it has up to 11 hours of battery life.

· Surface Duo 2, which starts at $1,500, has two 5.8-inch screens. It has features not included in last year’s Surface phone, including new cameras and 5g support, CNBC reports.

The news didn’t appear to affect Microsoft stock, which recently traded at $298.35, up 1%. It has surged 34% year to date on strong financial performance.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff puts fair value at $325.

“Wide-moat Microsoft continues to benefit from an ongoing wave of digital transformation, which helped the company once again drive material upside compared with its revenue and EPS outlook for the[second] quarter,” he wrote in July.

