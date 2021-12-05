Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Microsoft's Biggest Acquisitions
Microsoft's Biggest Acquisitions
Publish date:

Microsoft Awaits UK Regulator on Rivals' Complaints, Report Says

The Competition and Markets Authority reportedly has been meeting with Microsoft's tech competitors to gauge their concerns about the Seattle company's business behavior.
Author:

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report rivals reportedly have been making a lot of noise with Britain's Competition and Markets Authority, alleging that the technology giant has been squeezing them out of the market.

The Competition and Markets Authority has been meeting with Microsoft's tech competitors to gauge their concerns about the Seattle company's business behavior, according to The Telegraph.

Such meetings could lead to investigations or market reviews, but the regulator has not determined its next move at this time.

Competitors of Microsoft accuse the company of squeezing them out by including services such as communication platform Teams and the OneDrive cloud storage system with its software products Word, Excel or Windows.

TheStreet Recommends

Several companies have also filed complaints against Microsoft with the European Union. In November, a group of European software companies filed a complaint with the EU against the tech company over Windows promotions.

In July 2020, messaging platform Slack also filed a complaint against Microsoft with the EU charging it with unfairly forcing its Teams software on millions of users. 

Microsoft dodged a bullet over 20 years ago after the Department of Justice and 20 state attorneys general filed antitrust charges against the tech company alleging that it was creating a monopoly. The company's competitor Netscape had crumbled from the loss of business after Microsoft began giving customers its browser software for free. 

Despite Microsoft losing a ruling that it violated the Sherman Antitrust Act, the company had the court decision overturned on appeal. Microsoft and the DoJ eventually reached a settlement that led the government to withdraw efforts to break up Microsoft. 

Shares of Microsoft on Friday closed 2% lower at $323.01.   

Bob Dole for Viagra and Pepsi
POLITICS

Bob Dole, Former GOP Presidential Nominee and Senate Leader, Dies

AMC Theatres Lead
INVESTING
AMCDISNFLX

AMC Stock: What to Expect From the Domestic Box Office

Expensive Healthcare Lead
INVESTING
THMA

Pear Therapeutics Stock to Begin Trading After SPAC Merger

SpaceX Lead
INVESTING
TSLA

Elon Musk's SpaceX Building Starship Launch Pad for Mars, Moon Trips

IM Cannabis Lead
CANNABIS
PLNHF

What's Next for Planet 13: A U.S. Listing, Chicago, and Florida

iRobot Roomba 870 Vacuum Cleaning Robot
INVESTING

Robot Vacuums, Air Fryers, Hermes Bags: What Shoppers Bought Cyber Monday

Wall Street Lead
JIM CRAMER
DOCUCOUPTOL

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/3: DocuSign, GameStop, Costco

Tech Rally Sends Hang Seng To Best Gain This Month As Traders Weigh Covid-19 Fallout In China
INVESTING

Market Dancing Like a 'Puppet on a String'