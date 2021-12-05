Microsoft Awaits UK Regulator on Rivals' Complaints, Report Says

The Competition and Markets Authority reportedly has been meeting with Microsoft's tech competitors to gauge their concerns about the Seattle company's business behavior.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report rivals reportedly have been making a lot of noise with Britain's Competition and Markets Authority, alleging that the technology giant has been squeezing them out of the market.

The Competition and Markets Authority has been meeting with Microsoft's tech competitors to gauge their concerns about the Seattle company's business behavior, according to The Telegraph.

Such meetings could lead to investigations or market reviews, but the regulator has not determined its next move at this time.

Competitors of Microsoft accuse the company of squeezing them out by including services such as communication platform Teams and the OneDrive cloud storage system with its software products Word, Excel or Windows.

Several companies have also filed complaints against Microsoft with the European Union. In November, a group of European software companies filed a complaint with the EU against the tech company over Windows promotions.

In July 2020, messaging platform Slack also filed a complaint against Microsoft with the EU charging it with unfairly forcing its Teams software on millions of users.

Microsoft dodged a bullet over 20 years ago after the Department of Justice and 20 state attorneys general filed antitrust charges against the tech company alleging that it was creating a monopoly. The company's competitor Netscape had crumbled from the loss of business after Microsoft began giving customers its browser software for free.

Despite Microsoft losing a ruling that it violated the Sherman Antitrust Act, the company had the court decision overturned on appeal. Microsoft and the DoJ eventually reached a settlement that led the government to withdraw efforts to break up Microsoft.

Shares of Microsoft on Friday closed 2% lower at $323.01.