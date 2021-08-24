Microsoft Expands Xbox Cloud Gaming to Consoles

The streaming service was initially only available for mobile and PC gamers.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report announced plans to bring its cloud gaming service Xbox Cloud Gaming to Xbox consoles later this year, allowing gamers to stream games instead of installing them on their device.

Xbox Cloud Gaming will follow up the company's successful Game Pass service which allows users to download games from the library for a flat monthly fee.

Cloud gaming titles are hosted on remote servers and bypass the need for users to install the games, which take hours to download normally.

Currently, Xbox Cloud Gaming is only available on mobile devices and PC's. Earlier this year the company announced plans to develop dedicated streaming hardware that will hook up to users' televisions

“Cloud gaming is truly a breakthrough experience,” said Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella. “It’s a really fast, easy way to get into gaming.”

Microsoft originally launched its Xbox cloud gaming service in September 2020 at $1 for new users' first month in a “major drive to attract casual gamers with the promise of cutting ties to the living room,” Reuters had reported. It was available to Xbox consoles, Android devices and PCs.

Shares of Microsoft were down 0.5% to $303.07 a share Tuesday at last check.

