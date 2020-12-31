TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Microsoft Says SolarWinds Hackers Viewed Portions of Source Code

Microsoft found no evidence of access to customer data, but the hackers were able to view sections of the software giant's source code.
Author:
Publish date:

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report said in a blog post Thursday that the hackers in the SolarWinds attack earlier this month were able to view the company's source code.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it found no evidence hackers had accessed production services or customer data, nor that they had used Microsoft's systems to attack others. But an investigation did reveal a lone internal account that was used to view source code "in a number of source code repositories."

"We believe the Solorigate incident is an opportunity to work together in important ways, to share information, strengthen defenses and respond to attacks," the company said in Thursday's post. Microsoft added that it believes the intruders represented a "very sophisticated nation-state actor."

Microsoft first reported in mid-Dec. that it had detected malicious SolarWinds applications in its systems, which the company isolated and removed. On Thursday, it said that the sole account that was used to view source code had been "investigated and remediated." 

Between March and June, hackers believed to be linked to Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) inserted malware in software updates for the IT software manufacturer SolarWinds' Orion IT infrastructure management software. 

That hack led to security breaches at the Treasury Department, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Department of Homeland and a number of SolarWinds' corporate clients, such as Microsoft. 

“To put it bluntly, based on all the initial data and speaking with our Beltway contacts, we believe this cyber attack will likely rank as one of the worst in the last decade, given the targeted and cyber espionage nature of this attack,” wrote Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in a note published following the attack. 

Ives added that "this breach could not have come at a worse time, with nearly all government agencies as well as enterprises having employees work from home likely until at least mid-2021 and accessing applications/data from ubiquitous endpoints globally.”

Microsoft shares were down 0.11% to $221.45 per share on Thursday afternoon but were off their lows during the final trading session of the year. 

Microsoft is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells MSFT? Learn more now.

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Stocks Edge Higher on Last Trading Day of 2020

Tesla To Open Integrated Customer Experience Centre In Zhuhai, Make City Its Greater Bay Area Base
INVESTING

How Far Can the Tesla Rally Go From Here?

China's Demand For 5G IPhone 12 Pro Strong As Huawei Faces Chip Supply Issues, Analyst Kuo Ming-chi Says
INVESTING

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Demand Strong, Says J.P. Morgan

Pedestrians outside Alibaba Group Holding's building in Beijing on August 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING

Alibaba, Snap, Nikola: Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Lead
INVESTING

Do the Charts Support Alphabet Rallying to $2,000?

Tribune Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Tribune Publishing, Celsius Holding

Will Trump Bring 'Economic Nationalism' to Solar?
INVESTING

Enphase Jumps Following News It's Being Added to S&P 500

Tribune Lead
INVESTING

Chicago Tribune Publisher Rises on Alden's $520M Purchase Proposal