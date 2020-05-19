Microsoft Buys Robotic Automation Platform Softomotive

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report announced Tuesday that it’s buying Softomotive, a robotic automation software platform, for an undisclosed amount.

Softomotive will integrate with Microsoft’s existing robotic process automation (RPA) service, Power Automate, which is part of the Power Platform. That’s a group of services designed for people who want to create applications but aren’t as advanced as professional developers.

Softomotive has focused on making its platform accessible to non-coders.

Power Platform gives Microsoft a chance to grow beyond its well-established products Office, Windows and Azure for cloud services.

“We’re bringing RPA to legacy apps and services with our acquisition of Softomotive,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said at the company’s annual Build conference for software engineers.

Microsoft says its customers will now have more power when it comes to robotics.

“Together with Power Automate, WinAutomation [a Softomotive application for Windows] will provide customers additional options for RPA desktop authoring, so anyone can build a bot and automate Windows-based tasks,” Microsoft Vice President Charles Lamanna wrote in a blog.

“The combined offering will also enable RPA connectivity to many new apps and services including SAP and traditional green-screen terminal applications.”

Softomotive has about 9,000 customers globally, according to TechCrunch. Bloomberg reported that Microsoft was in talks to buy Softomotive earlier this month.

Softomotive was founded 15 years ago in Greece and shifted its headquarters to London five years ago. It calls itself a “gold partner” to Microsoft.

Microsoft shares recently traded at $185.05, up 0.08%. The stock has eased 1% over the last three months, compared to a 12% drop for the S&P 500.