TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
JEDI Contract Scrapped: Jim Cramer on Amazon vs. Microsoft
JEDI Contract Scrapped: Jim Cramer on Amazon vs. Microsoft
Publish date:

Microsoft Agrees to Buy Security Software Firm RISKIQ

Terms of Microsoft's deal weren’t disclosed. But a knowledgeable source told Bloomberg that it would be more than $500 million.
Author:

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Report announced Monday it has agreed to acquire RiskIQ, a security software firm, to help defend customers against cyberattacks.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but a knowledgeable source told Bloomberg that it would be more than $500 million in cash.

“Organizations are increasingly using the cloud to reimagine every facet of their business, … and customers are challenged with the increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks,” Eric Doerr, Microsoft vice president for cloud security, wrote on the company’s web site.

Microsoft is buying San Francisco-based RiskIQ “to help our shared customers build a more comprehensive view of the global threats to their businesses, better understand vulnerable internet-facing assets, and build world-class threat intelligence,” he said.

TST Recommends

“RiskIQ helps customers discover and assess the security of their entire enterprise attack surface — in the Microsoft cloud, AWS, other clouds, on-premises, and from their supply chain.

With more than a decade of experience scanning and analyzing the internet, RiskIQ can help enterprises identify and remediate vulnerable assets before an attacker can capitalize on them.”

The news didn’t have much impact on Microsoft stock. It recently traded at $277.33, down 0.32%. The Redmond, Wash., company's stock has climbed 28% in the past six months amid stellar financial performance.

Last month, Microsoft named Chief Executive Satya Nadella as chairman too, bucking the corporate governance trend of separating the two roles.

“It comes as a significant vote of confidence for Nadella, who has held the CEO role since 2014 and overseen a remarkable resurgence at Microsoft,” David Pogemiller wrote on Boardroom Alpha.

Microsoft is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells MSFT? Learn more now.

Johnson & Johnson's Profits Exceeds Analysts' Expectations
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson Reportedly Faces FDA Warning on COVID Vaccine

UiPath Lead
INVESTING

UiPath Falls on Summit Insights Sell Rating Initiation

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Records as Earnings Season Comes Into Focus

3. Virgin Galactic Flight to Space
INVESTING

Can Virgin Galactic Soar Into Orbit or Is It Coming Back to Earth?

Broadcom Crowned a Morgan Stanley Top Pick, But Is It All Sunshine and Daisies?
INVESTING

Broadcom Is Said to Be in Talks to Buy SAS Institute for Up to $20B

Zscaler Lead
INVESTING

ZScaler Gets Mizuho Price Target Increase in Bullish Note

Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Stock Gaining on Q4 Results
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Celldex, Sgoco, State Auto

JPMorgan Reaches Agreement To Buy Out Chinese Partner's Stake In Mutual Fund Unit
INVESTING

Earnings Preview for Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan: How to Trade the Banks