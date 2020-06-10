Micron Down as Wedbush Analyst Warns It's Reached Peak

Micron's stock price, which has shot up more 50% since March, is nearly out of running room, a Wedbush analyst warns.

Shares of Micron Technology (MU) - Get Report edged down in pre-market trading on Wednesday after an industry analyst warned the semiconductor's stock price appears to have reached "a peak."

Micron's stock price fell 0.75% to $52.75 a share after Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson dropped his rating on the chipmaker to neutral, down from outperform.

Even so, the Wedbush analyst apparently sees one small growth burst left for Micron shares as shares of the semiconductor firm levels off after significant gains over the past few months, with Bryson raising his price target to $55 a share, up from $51.

That represents a 4.2% premium over Micron's current trading price.

The warning by Wedbush comes after Micron shares have surged more than 50% since hitting a low of $34.47 a share on March 16, as the coronavirus crisis triggered lockdowns in countries across the world.

Micron's recent gains "appear to mark a peak," with the stock "now looking fully valued," Wedbush's Bryson wrote, according to Bloomberg.

"Forward demand/pricing conditions in the memory market are now more likely to deteriorate," with less certainty "as to how firm cloud orders are," the Wedbush analyst wrote.

It's not the first time Micron has faced analyst skepticism during its recent stock price rally.

Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the Boise, Idaho-based semiconductor firm's stock in April, lowering it to neutral from buy.

Goldman argued that Micron, which was trading at $46.13 a share on April 12, was already peaking, reducing its price target to $49 a share, down from $60 a share previously.