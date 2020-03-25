Micron Tops Q2 Estimates, Guides Q3 Earnings Above Estimates

Micron expects earnings between 40 cents and 70 cents per share in the third quarter, a wide range that is a result of the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus.

Shares of Micron Technology (MU) - Get Report rose more than 6% after hours Wednesday after the Boise, Idaho based computer chip maker reported second-quarter results ahead of estimates.

The company reported revenue of $4.8 billion, which is down both sequentially and year over year, with earnings of 45 cents per share. Analysts were expecting the company to report revenue of $4.68 billion and earnings of 37 cents per share.

“Micron delivered solid second quarter results and revenue at the high end of the guidance range, despite the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic,” said CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. "Resilience, together with Micron’s technology leadership, stronger product portfolio, and healthy balance sheet, give us confidence that we will emerge from this challenging time well-positioned to capture the robust long-term demand opportunities for memory and storage.”

For the third quarter, the company expects revenue to range between $4.6 billion and $5.2 billion with earnings expected to range between 40 cents and 70 cents per share. The wide berth is a function of the uncertainty surrounding to extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts are expecting the company to report third-quarter revenue of $4.87 billion with earnings of 53 cents per share.

Micron also plans to institute cost-cutting measures in the third quarter, with operating expenses ranging between $800 million and $850 million in the period. In the second quarter, Micron reported operating expenses of $915 million.

The company expects its gross margins to increase slightly to between 28.5% and 31.5% from 28.2% in the just concluded quarter.

Micron shares rose 6.7% to $45.34 in the after hours session.