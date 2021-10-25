October 25, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
What This Technical Analyst Is Watching Ahead of Next Week
What This Technical Analyst Is Watching Ahead of Next Week
Publish date:

Micron Initiated Underperform at Bernstein on Sector Downcycle

Micron is a 'technology leader' but a downcycle 'has just begun,' a Bernstein analyst says.
Author:

Micron Technology  (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Report was the subject of some guarded optimism Monday from a Bernstein analyst who initiated coverage of the chipmaker with an underperform rating and a $58 price target.

Shares of the Boise, Idaho, company at last check were up 1,7% to $68.65.

Analyst Mark Li started coverage on the Global Memory sector. He said he sees memory having "a positive structural view," but finds the sector's cyclicality "too painful to ignore," according to the Fly. 

Li also began coverage of Samsung Electronics  (SSNLF)  and SK Hynix with underperform ratings.

The analyst said that he liked Micron most among the three companies. Micron is "now the technology leader" after launching its 1anm and 176L into the market this year, he said.

But a downcycle has just begun, and the analyst doesn't think it will end until late 2022. The stocks have corrected, but there is "likely more to come," he said.

TheStreet Recommends

Meanwhile, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse raised some concerns about Micron following a 6.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan on Sunday.  

Muse said he understood that the earthquake hurt Micron's production at its Taoyuan facility, which he said accounts for about one-third of Micron's total DRAM capacity in a market where the company has about 25% industry market share. 

Muse said the full extent and magnitude are not completely clear, but are "something to watch." He thinks any meaningful production hit could pull in a DRAM pricing inflection sooner than current consensus expectations. 

Given the 30% pullback in the shares since the April peak and the potential for a DRAM pricing trough that may come sooner than expected, Muse sees "a very interesting risk/reward" balance. He maintained his outperform rating and $100 price target on Micron shares.

Last week, Micron said that it planned to invest more than $150 billion over the next 10 years to meet increasing demand.

In September the company saw its shares drop after the company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations, but fell short of analysts' first-quarter revenue forecasts.

Pinterest Lead
MARKETS

Pinterest Stock Tumbles As PayPal Says It's 'Not Pursuing' Takeover of Social Media Group

Tesla Electric Power Lead
MARKETS

Tesla Opens At Record High on Morgan Stanley Price Target Boost, Major Order From Hertz

Donald Trump Who? IMAX CEO Still Bullish on China
INVESTING

Imax Posts Record October Box Office Sales, Boosted by 'Dune'

Shiba
INVESTING

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Shiba Inu Soars to Record, Slips

HSBC Restores Interim Dividend As Better-than-expected Second-quarter Profit Soars On Reserve Releases
INVESTING

HSBC Stock Higher on Profit Beat, $2 Billion Stock Buyback

Warby Parker CEOs on Snap's Spectacles: 'They're Interesting Toys at This Point'
INVESTING

Warby Parker Rated Buy by Goldman, Others; Shares Rise

Tesla Model 3 Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Gets $4.4 Billion Hertz Order for 100,000 Vehicles

Inside China Tech: US Hackers Responsible For More Than Half Of All Foreign Cyberattacks In China
TECHNOLOGY

SolarWinds Hackers Reportedly Stepping Up Cybersecurity Attacks