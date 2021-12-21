Micron Stock Surges as Analysts Boost Price Targets on Earnings Beat

Analysts came out in force for Micron Technology (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. Report Tuesday after the chipmaker beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings forecasts and offered a solid near-term outlook.

Shares of the Boise, Idaho company were surging nearly 9% to $89.18 at last check.

Deutsch Bank analyst Sidney Ho, who has a buy rating on Micron, raised his price target to $100 from $90 following the "solid" earnings results and second quarter guidance, saying that "end market demand generally remaining strong despite some supply chain shortages impacting markets like PC/auto."

"Consistent with our industry checks, the DRAM market appears to be better-than-feared and we continue to believe that the current DRAM trough will be less severe and shorter than previously expected," Ho said in a research note. "The dynamics in the NAND market, however, appear to be more mixed, with ASPs declining more than expected in F1Q, but MU's NAND gross margin should benefit from a mix shift away from mobile in F2Q and we believe that mid and long-term NAND demand trends remain healthy."

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer boosted his price target on Micron to $130 from $110, while keeping his outperform rating.

"We argue more consistent returns and a recognition of memory’s growing importance to the Data Economy will drive meaningful FCF growth and multiple expansion," he said.

The analyst also said he was highlighting the increasing attach rate of memory to logic across multiple end markets, noting that "at a fundamental level there is no cognition without memory."

Ambrish Srivastava, an analyst with BMO Capital Markets, kept his outperform rating as he raised his price target to $115 from $105.

"While not easy in a very competitive and cyclical memory industry," he said, "Micron continues to demonstrate the strides it has taken over the last few years to become a structurally more profitable company, as evidenced by various key metrics on a cross-cyclical basis."

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari raised his price target to $101 from $88 and reiterated his buy rating.

Hari said the company's "strong" fiscal Q2 outlook supports the view that the downturn "is likely to be short-lived."

Server demand appears to be robust, while "kitting" issues in the PC market that drove Micron's disappointing fiscal Q1 guide three months ago seem to be easing due to better component availability elsewhere, the analyst said.