Micron Stock Off After Target Cuts at JPMorgan and Mizuho

At Micron, "supply-constrained PC shipment weakness ... offsets strength in server and smartphones,' JPMorgan says.

Micron Technology (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Report shares fell Friday after two analysts cut their price targets on the semiconductor stalwart and another offered negative comments ahead of Tuesday’s earnings report.

The stock recently traded at $73.21, down 1.1%. The Boise, Idaho, company has slipped 13% over the past six months amid the global chip-supply shortage.

JPMorgan’s Harlan Sur cut his price target to $100 from $140 but affirmed his overweight rating.

Sur expects Micron to report revenue and earnings per share in line with the company's guidance, “as DRAM and NAND pricing/demand trends remained strong as expected through the quarter,” he wrote in a commentary.

"Supply-constrained PC shipment weakness (driving softer DRAM pricing) offsets strength in [servers] and smartphones, which should drive a conservative tone for MU’s November-quarter outlook,” Sur said.

“We see DRAM pricing softness continuing into the first half of calendar year 2022, as weaker seasonality sets in for most end-markets."

That will be "followed by a positive inflection starting midyear as overall demand inflects higher amid a disciplined supply-side environment.”

Further, “while the negative sentiment around the memory sector over the past several months has led memory stocks to underperform, we believe any concerns about a downturn are overblown,” he said.

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh trimmed his price target to $97 from $107, while reiterating a buy rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs maintained its buy rating, too, but said that “near-term weakness, … combined with the company’s possible decision to rebuild inventory … and its tendency to guide conservatively could lead to a muted first-quarter outlook relative to current [Wall Street] expectations.”

Morningstar analyst Abhinav Davuluri puts fair value at $90 for Micron.

"As Micron operates in the highly competitive and cyclical memory space, ... its long-term profitability will be somewhat volatile, though recent consolidation has helped mitigate the sharp swings Micron and its peers have experienced historically," he wrote in July.

