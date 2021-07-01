Micron and Chip Stocks Drop but Nvidia Climbs

Micron and other semiconductor stocks are down, but Nvidia is bucking the trend.

Micron Technology (MU) - Get Report and other chip stocks were falling Thursday, but Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report was bucking the trend.

The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) - Get Report was down 1.4% at closing. Micron, the biggest decliner in the benchmark chip index, fell 5.7% to $80.11.

Other semiconductor industry companies losing ground Thursday included Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report, down 3.1%; Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report, off 2.7%, and Texas Instruments (TXN) - Get Report was off nearly 1%.

Shares of Nvidia, however, were up 1.1%, after BMO Capital Markets analyst Ambrish Srivastava raised his price target on the chip titan to $1,000 from $75 and affirmed an outperform rating.

The target on the Santa Clara, Calif., company is the highest on Wall Street, according to Bloomberg.

Micron Technology shares fell even after the company reported fiscal-third-quarter net income per share more than doubled on 36% higher revenue.

For the quarter ended June 3, Micron earned $1.74 billion, or $1.52 a share, compared with $803 million, or 71 cents, in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted earnings were $1.88 a share. Revenue reached $7.42 billion from $5.44 billion.

Several analysts raised their price targets for Micron, but UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri lowered the firm's price target to $110 from $120, while keeping a buy rating, according to the Fly.

He noted that the company's cycle commentary should address investors' concerns regarding sustainability, but the management's outlook on cost and capital expenditures "take a bite" out of 2022 free cash flows.

TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer said "there's a lot of people saying 'PCs peaked,' and that's bad for Micron."

Cramer added that CEO Sanjay Mehrotra "did not say what I wanted to hear, which is, 'look everything is on allocation.'"

"And because he didn’t do that," Cramer said, "people are saying 'you know what, it’s time to focus on other semis, and go up the food chain, not down.' And that would be Nvidia."

