TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Micron Technology Shares Jump After Double Upgrade From Citigroup

Micron shares could test a fresh record high Tuesday following a double upgrade from Citigroup and price target boosts from Deutsche Bank and RBC Capital Markets.
Author:
Publish date:

Micron Technology Inc.  (MU) - Get Report shares jumped higher Tuesday after analysts at Citigroup published a 'double upgrade' on the chipmaker just days ahead of its first quarter earnings report. 

Citigroup analyst Christopher Dan lifted his rating on Micron to 'buy' from 'sell, while boosting his price target by $65 to $100 per share, citing a "long awaited upturn" in the market for dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM, semiconductors amid what he calls the "largest supply/demand imbalance since 2017".

Deutsche Bank also boosted its price target by $10 to $85 a share Tuesday, while RBC Capital Markets raised its own price target by $26 to $83 per share.

Micron shares were marked 3.85% higher in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $76.90 each, a move that would extend the stock's six-month gain to around 51%.

Last month, Micron shares hit a 20-year high after the chipmaker lifted its first quarter profit outlook with a forecast of adjusted earnings in the range of 69 cents to 73 cents per share on sales of around $5.75 billion.  Micron will publish its formal first quarter earnings after the close of trading Thursday. 

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra told investors at a Credit Suisse event on December 1 that he was "pleased with how Micron executed with strength, both coming from DRAM and NAND" as well as "strength coming in terms of volume in DRAM and NAND as well as with respect to pricing."

"When I look at DRAM, beyond the seasonally weak calendar first quarter, I expect that strength will continue to build up in DRAM through the course of the year with all the industry's supply considerations, but more importantly all the demand drivers that continue to build up nicely for DRAM," Mehrotra said. "Whether it is in the cloud or it is on the edge, DRAM will do well for us during the course of 2021."

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Reiterated at Sell as Analyst Sees Waning Subscriber Growth

Social Security Lead
RETIREMENT

Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Plan Changes for 2021

luxury home NYC sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

How Much a Luxury Property Costs in the Largest U.S. Cities

10 Tax Tidbits You Should Know Before Filing Your Tax Return
Sponsored Story

The W-4 Form Changed in Major Ways — Here's What's Different

emergency tow accident sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Why You Might Want to Beef Up Your Emergency Fund

Ron Paul 'Surprised' With His Followers Resounding Pick of Bitcoin Over Gold
INVESTING

Bitcoin at $146,000? JPMorgan Thinks So

Anti-government protesters wave American flags at a rally in Central on December 1 to thank the US government for passing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Winson Wong
MARKETS

Georgia Election, NYSE and Chinese Telcos, Covid-19, Amazon - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

How China Trade Negotiations Are Impacting the Market: NYSE Trader
INVESTING

NYSE U-Turns on China Telecom Delisting Threat, Shares Surge