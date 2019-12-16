Micron Gains as Analysts Boost Outlook for Chipmaker Ahead of Wednesday Earnings Report

Susquehanna and Morgan Stanley lift their price targets amid what they see as better times ahead for chipmakers.

Micron Technologies (MU) - Get Report shares gained Monday after two Wall Street analysts boosted their outlooks and one-year price targets on the memory-chip maker amid what they see as better times ahead for the industry.

Micron stock at last check gained 4.9% to $53.70.

Susquehanna Financial analyst Mehdi Hosseini lifted his rating on the stock to positive from neutral and raised his one-year price target $85 from $45.

In a note to clients, Hosseini said he saw “increased prospects” of a sustainable DRAM/NAND ASP improvement starting next spring and continuing into first-half 2020.

“As such, we are increasing our fiscal 2021 earnings-per-share estimate and now argue for earnings power in the $8-$10 range, thus providing Micron shares with an attractive risk/reward profile looking 12 months out,” he said.

Meantime, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore reiterated his equal-weight rating on Micron and raised his 12-month price target to $56 from $48, also citing memory trends.

In a note to clients, Moore said that while recent strength for memory chips was “surprising,” the moves “should bring short-term momentum back to Micron.”

The moves come ahead of the chipmaker’s fiscal-first-quarter report, due Wednesday.

Moore also noted that Micron’s guidance is “in the ballpark” of consensus, which “should be good enough” to support the stock “as long as there is demonstrable progress on inventory reduction.”

Susquehanna and Morgan Stanley aren’t the only ones feeling positive about Micron’s earnings report and prospects in 2020.

A contributor to TheStreet, Michael Wiggins De Oliveira, says that too much negative news is baked into the stock price, and that the memory cycle -- and Micron -- is poised to take off faster and farther than most expect.

“This cycle’s hangover is expected to be nearing the end, but more importantly, the demand for memory in artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles is like nothing we have witnessed before,’ Wiggins De Oliveira wrote.

“In fact, even the most bearish analysts acknowledge that there is going to be a huge secular demand for memory, with the only point in contention being the timing of the recovery.”