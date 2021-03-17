Micron Exits Chip Developed With Intel, Will Sell Utah Factory

Micron exits a memory-chip venture with Intel and will increase investment in new products that leverage Compute Express Link.

Micron Technology (MU) - Get Report shares were little changed after the semiconductor titan said it’s exiting the memory chip that it partnered on with Intel (INTC) - Get Report.

And it’s selling a Utah factory where this 3D XPoint chip was made.

The stock recently traded at $91.50, little changed. Micron shares have surged 82% in the six months through Tuesday.

Shares of Intel, the Santa Clara, Calif., chip major, at last check slipped 1.2% to $64.03.

“Micron will increase investment in new memory products that leverage the Compute Express Link, the recently introduced industry standard interface that enables flexible connection between compute, memory and storage,” the company said.

The Boise, Idaho, company will immediately "cease development of 3D XPoint and shift resources to focus on accelerating market introduction of CXL-enabled memory products.”

The growing importance of artificial intelligence and data analytics is creating workload requirements that necessitate a change in computer architectures, Micron said. “The CXL interface opens up new paths for platform innovation and optimization in the data center.”

As for the 3D XPoint, “Micron has determined there is insufficient market validation to justify the ongoing high levels of investments required to successfully commercialize [it] at scale to address the evolving memory and storage needs of its customers,” the company said.

“In line with this new strategic focus, Micron is engaged in discussions for the sale of its Lehi, Utah, fab currently dedicated to 3D XPoint production. The company aims to reach a sale agreement within calendar year 2021.”

Earlier this month, the largest U.S. maker of memory chips lifted its earnings estimates for the quarter ended March 4.

Micron reported stronger-than-expected results for the quarter ended Dec. 3.