TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
What Elon Musk's Semiconductor Comments Say About Tesla's Competition
What Elon Musk's Semiconductor Comments Say About Tesla's Competition
Publish date:

Micron, Chip Stocks Fall on Report Citing Delays

A report from Susquehanna Financial Group says that the order-filling time for chipmakers now exceeds 20 weeks.
Author:

Shares of Micron Technology  (MU) - Get Report, Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report and other major semiconductor companies fell on Tuesday after a report that the order-filling time for chipmakers now exceeds 20 weeks.

The report came from Susquehanna Financial Group, as reported by Bloomberg. 

The order-filling time represents the period from ordering a semiconductor to receiving it. That metric added on more than eight days in July, putting the total at 20.2 weeks, Susquehanna said.

The gap already stood at the highest in the four years that Susquehanna has compiled the numbers.

Businesses from automakers to consumer-electronics companies are suffering from the chip shortage. Carmakers are expected to miss out on $100 billion in sales due to the squeeze, Bloomberg reports.

TheStreet Recommends

Micron recently traded at $75.81, down 5.5%; Nvidia at $200.08, down 1.4%; Qualcomm  (QCOM) - Get Report at $146.07, down 0.6%; and Texas Instruments  (TXN) - Get Report at $190.09, down 0.2%.

Last week, Micron announced its first quarterly dividend: 10 cents a share.

The company has “a robust product portfolio, enhanced profitability, and a strong, investment grade balance sheet," said Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra.

As for Nvidia, Bloomberg reported last week that an assessment of its planned $40 billion acquisition of Arm Holdings contains worrying implications for national security, and the U.K. is currently inclined to reject the takeover.

While TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer wants the deal to go through, he said no matter the result, Nvidia will come away with a win. 

Weight Watchers Lead
INVESTING

Weight Watchers Parent Stock Drops as Results, Outlook Come Up Short

Poshmark Lead
INVESTING

Poshmark Stock Declines Following Top- And Bottom-Line Beats

Elon Musk Wants Tesla Private But Electric Car Rival Fisker Wants to Go Public
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Fisker, 3D Systems, Kansas City Southern

Stock Market President's Day Lead
MARKETS

Dow and S&P 500 Set Records as Wall Street Follows Taper Talk; Tech Falls

Moderna vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Agrees to Build Vaccine Facility in Canada

AMC Theatres Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Everything AMC

Citigroup Lead
INVESTING

Citigroup Requires Employees to Be Vaccinated

A NIO ES8 electric SUV is displayed at the Shanghai car show in April. Photo: Xinhua
INVESTING

NIO Earnings Report Is on Tap. Will Stock Rally as Tesla Did?