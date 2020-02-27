Microsoft Warns It Will Miss Guidance Due to Coronavirus: What Wall Street's Saying

Microsoft updated its fiscal third quarter guidance on expectations that its PC segment will be hurt by the coronavirus.

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report fell sharply Thursday after the company warned that the coronavirus outbreak would hurt its fiscal third quarter PC segment, cutting its sales guidance from its previous view of between $10.75 billion and $11.15 billion.

Here’s what Wall Street is saying about the announcement:

JPMorgan noted that Microsoft is diversified enough to handle the sales hit, with its Personal Computing segment only representing 32% of the company’s total revenue. JPMorgan maintained its overweight rating and $200 price target on the stock.

“Microsoft enjoys a broad portfolio of strategic products, sits at the intersection of digital transformations and cloud adoption, and CIOs view it as the most critical and indispensable IT mega-vendor,” JPMorgan’s note said. While the company is valued at a premium with a 29x trailing PE ratio, the firm says that this valuation is justified due to its diversified business.

Meanwhile, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said that Microsoft’s announcement should remind investors that there is no immunity, even for elite companies like Microsoft.

Jefferies lowered its 2020 earnings expectations for Microsoft to $5.62 per share from its previous view of $5.65 per share, but it also said that it remains bullish on the company’s overall performance and maintained its buy rating and $195 per share price target.

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its buy rating but noted that the company did not comment on the duration of the coronavirus headwind. However, the firm did say that Microsoft will benefit from pent-up demand in 2021, raising its PC segment estimate for next year by $413 million.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley maintained their overweight rating on Microsoft due to strong positioning in the cloud segment and a strong customer base.

Microsoft shares were falling 3.0% to $165.13 on Thursday.

