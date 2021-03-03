5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Michaels, Alcoa, Ovid Therapeutics

Michaels, Alcoa, Horizon Acquisition, KemPharm and Ovid Therapeutics are five top gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were wavering Wednesday following a report that showed the U.S. private sector added jobs in February at a weaker-than-expected pace.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Michaels Cos. | Increase 23%

Michaels Cos. (MIK) - Get Report shares jumped after the arts and crafts retailer agreed to a $5 billion takeover by private-equity group Apollo Global Management.

Apollo will fund the deal through a combination of debt and financing and existing funds.

2. Alcoa | Increase 9.6%

Shares of Alcoa (AA) - Get Report climbed after Goldman Sachs analyst Emily Chieng double upgraded the aluminum company to buy from sell with a price target of $32, up from $19.

Chieng said she believes prior concerns about Alcoa's weaker free cash flow generation relative to peers were broadly alleviated.

3. Horizon Acquisition | Increase 17.2%

Horizon Acquisition (HZON) soared following a Bloomberg report that the special purpose acquisition company was in talks to take Swiss gambling data company Sportradar public.

Sportradar's backers includes Michael Jordan and Mark Cuban. The company has relationships with the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and other sports organizations.

4. KemPharm | Increase 49.8%

KemPharm (KMPH) - Get Report rose after the Food and Drug Administration approved the pharmaceutical company's treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patients age six years and older.

The treatment, Azstarys, is a once-daily product for the treatment of ADHD.

5. Ovid Therapeutics | Increase 36%

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) - Get Report surged after Takeda Pharmaceutical said it will spend as much as $856 million to secure global rights from the biopharma to an experimental drug being developed to treat rare epilepsy.