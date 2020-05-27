MGM Resorts to Reopen Casinos on Las Vegas Strip June 4

MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get Report announced that it is reopening its Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand and The Signature casinos on the Las Vegas Strip on June 4.

Amenities at the casino resorts will be limited at first, but the company says that as demand for the destination builds more resorts along the Strip will reopen.

"As we plan for these openings, the health and safety of our guests and employees is at the forefront of all we do. Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best – entertain. The team is ready and we can't wait," MGM acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle said.

MGM recently released its seven-point safety plan which features employee screenings, temperature checks and COVID-19 testing for employees as the return to work, among other precautions.

While employees will be required to wear masks, guests are only "strongly encouraged" to wear masks in general. But in more confined areas such as inside salons and at certain table games, masks will be required.

MGM restaurants will send texts to guests when their tables are ready in order to minimize groups congregating while they wait.

MGM and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report agreed to shutter their casinos and resorts in mid-March. MGM also closed down its Macau operations in mid-April.

"Our hearts go out to everyone in the communities where we operate, and around the world, who has been personally impacted during this time of crisis," Hornbuckle said.