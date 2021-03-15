TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

MGM Climbs on Upgrade to Buy Amid Stimulus Package, Vaccines

MGM Resorts International should benefit from strong pent-up demand for leisure travel, a Jefferies analyst says.
Author:
Publish date:

MGM Resorts International  (MGM) - Get Report rose Monday after a Jefferies analyst upgraded shares of the casino and entertainment company to buy from hold based upon the coronavirus stimulus package and the vaccine rollout.

Shares of the Las Vegas-based company were up nearly 5% to $40.92.

Analyst David Katz, who also raised his price target to $50 from $36, said in an investors' note that a key catalyst for his upgrade was an improved macro outlook through 2022.

"With forthcoming stimulus and further vaccine roll-out, we expect strong pent-up demand for leisure travel and particularly group travel," Katz said. "We expect the Las Vegas recovery to steepen in 2H21 through FY22, which drives MGM's ten properties."

In addition, Katz said evidence is building that the gaming site BetMGM is establishing itself among the leaders in digital gaming. While still early, Katz noted the site's launch in Michigan was encouraging.

Jim Cramer to the Haters: Go Ahead, Bet Against Me

"In the near term, digital remains the most immediately productive aspect of the story, as the Las Vegas recovery will continue to evolve and debate around its trajectory will continue-we believe it should be steeper than most," Katz said. "The regional markets should remain productive and Macau will eventually resume a normal level." 

However, the analyst said, "the recent performance of BetMGM is the most likely driver to continue pushing the shares higher."

"In the end, MGM remains among the most complex models in our coverage, but has business lines that should grow," Katz said, "a nascent domestic digital business that comprises 24% of our price target and an appropriate Board and management team."

Other gaming stocks were climbing Monday, including Las Vegas Sands  (LVS) - Get Report, Wynn Resorts  (WYNN) - Get Report and Caesars Entertainment  (CZR) - Get Report.

Last month, Argus analyst John Staszak raised his rating on MGM to buy from hold with a $42 price target. 

MGM reported a slight fourth-quarter revenue miss in February. The company saw a 66% decline in revenue to $480 million from its properties on the Las Vegas Strip, while revenues at its MGM China property in Macau dropped 58% year-over-year to $305 million. 

Check Cap Ltd Lead
INVESTING

Check-Cap Doubles; FDA OKs Request to Study Polyp-Detection Test

8. Netflix (NFLX)
INVESTING

Netflix Dominates Oscar Nominations With Hollywood Drama 'Mank'

Top 5 Ways to Avoid a Tax Audit
Sponsored Story

Top 5 Ways to Avoid a Tax Audit

CK Life Is Poised To Distribute Test Kits To Help Hong Kong Speed Up Coronavirus Diagnosis As Covid-19 Pandemic Continues Spreading
INVESTING

Roche Says its Buying GenMark for $1.8 Billion

52. General Motors Co. (GM)
INVESTING

General Motors to Omit Fuel-Management Module in Some Pickups

China Goes Gaga Over Tesla's Musk
INVESTING

Elon Musk Officially Is Now the ‘Technoking’ of Tesla

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

DraftKings Wavers on Proposed $1 Billion Debt Offering

Mad Money Opening Bell Lead
JIM CRAMER

Lightning Round Stocks to Buy From 'Mad Money' With Jim Cramer