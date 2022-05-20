Social Media Doesn't Love the New Mexican Pizza

But Taco Bell says the cult menu favorite is unchanged.

If people love a fast-food item so much it rises to cult classic status, one thing is for sure: It should not be changed.

We've all seen the results of these misguided experiments: Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report changing its fries recipe (although the latest change is better, we'll give them that), Coke's (COKE) - Get Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Report creation of New Coke (gross), and McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report swapping its fried apple pies for baked ones.

Chains are rarely transparent about their reasons for these changes, although we'd bet they have a lot to do with saving money (or saving face).

Despite history's documented proof of it being a bad idea, Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report darling Taco Bell seems to have made some changes to its hotly anticipated "new" Mexican Pizza--and fans on social media are not happy about it.

The problem seems to be with the shell, which we observed in our own review as being different from the old version.

But Taco Bell did not address the question of what had changed when TheStreet reached out for comment.

What Is Twitter Saying About The New Mexican Pizza?

Truly, the Mexican Pizza is the People's Food.

It's earned the undying loyalty of American icons such as Dolly Parton and Doja Cat, and it's also the item of choice for budget-conscious snackers.

But alas, all is not well in the land of Taco Bell fandom.

While there was much rejoicing that the Mexican Pizza has returned, fans on social media couldn't help but feel that something was a bit off.

But Some People Like It!

Taste is, as ever, subjective, and plenty of people on Twitter are just happy to have the Mexican Pizza back in their lives. Maybe the shell thing isn't a big deal to some.

Social Media's Got Jokes

Some people are using the momentous occasion of the Mexican Pizza's return as an excuse to crack wise. How utterly disrespectful.

But What Does Doja Cat Think?

A nation sits on bated breath to know what its queen Doja Cat think of the return of her beloved Mexican Pizza. After all her hard work and fearless advocacy, does the return meet her standards?

Unfortunately, fickle fate had other ideas. She recently underwent tonsil surgery, and thus far has been unable to enjoy the fruits of her labor.