Mark Cuban Criticizes SEC's Crypto Approach

Meta's Instagram is Testing Another Feature Aimed at a Younger Audience

Mark Zuckerberg's expansive social media company is testing yet another feature that first premiered on a fledgling social media app.

Another day, another new way for the Metaverse to beta-test some other social app's ideas for their own platforms.

Meta Platforms  (META)  has started testing a live-streaming service similar to Twitch called Super. This comes right on the heels of Facebook and Instagram adding "Reels" to their platforms as a way to compete with TikTok's revolutionary short-form videos. 

And while Meta  (META)  appears to be attempting to absorb every app feature in order to become the social media version of John Carpenter's 'The Thing', it' not the only internet giant evolving its services.

Google's  (GOOGL)  YouTube has created a section of TikTok-like short videos called YouTube Shorts. In fact, Google itself is making adjustments to its search engine to allow more short-form video responses to appear in searches. Snapchat  (SNAP)  is testing new premium features while breakout platform TikTok is looking to expand into the music streaming arena.

Meanwhile, the spontaneous selfie app BeReal is also gaining popularity among Gen Z users for its filterless approach. The app's premise is simple: to encourage authentic, organic social media posts by prompting users to take a random photos of their everyday lives at prompted times. This new approach to interaction looks to disrupt the performative aspects of social media's influence. 

Instagram is Testing 'Candid' Service

Meta, it seems, is curious about adding its own impromptu photo feature to its social image platform Instagram. According to web developer Alessandro Paluzzi, developers for Meta are currently testing something called the 'Candid Challenge'. 

The in-app feature will prompt you to take a spontaneous picture of yourself wherever you are and whatever you're doing. The feature sounds an awful lot like BeReal's whole schtick, and will pop up at random points in the day giving you a two-minute window to snap your pictures. The prompt engages both your front and inward-facing camera to paint a complete portrait of your doings. 

Like other ideas in testing phases at Meta, no one knows for sure if the service will fold into Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's greater vision for the Metaverse. The devs at Meta could be playing with the feature for other reasons. But based on the company's past behavior, it wouldn't be surprising to see filterless quickie-pics pop up on a Meta platform in the future.

Meta Looks To Innovate To Stay On Top

Thanks to Facebook, Meta still holds the title for the social media platform with the most usage. Facebook itself has had nearly two decades to secure itself as a ubiquitous social presence, and that's not going away anytime soon. But Zuck's dream of the Metaverse may be a little more grand than users are looking for right now. 

Reality Labs, the design company brought on board to turn this dream into a (virtual) reality, lost $2.8M over the past year. Focusing on growing the Metaverse likely contributed to this past quarter's first ever revenue decline in the company's history. The loss was also affected by a decrease in ad-buys that's causing all social media platforms to see a dip in revenue.

